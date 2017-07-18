EURUSD begins with strong positivity – Analysis - 18-07-2017

The EURUSD pair opens today's trading with strong bullish rally to breach 1.1500 barrier and approaches from our first waited target at 1.1565, which supports the continuation of our bullish overview efficiently in the upcoming period, organized inside the bullish channel that appears on chart, noting that the expected targets reach to 1.1700.

The EMA50 keeps supporting the price from below, therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis unless breaking 1.1418 and the most important 1.1350 levels.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1450 support and 1.1650 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish