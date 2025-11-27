XAUUSD Technical Analysis –

Deep Dive into Current Price Action



November 27, 2025 – 09:14 GMT

Hey traders, ATy here with today's in-depth gold analysis. Let's cut the noise and go straight into what the charts are actually telling us right now

Current Market Snapshot & Short-Term Outlook Based on the current data, especially the M1 RSI being oversold at 29.4 and the proximity of the price (4157.88) to the EMA100 on M1 (4161.96) and M5 (4157.54),

a short-term BUY might be considered. Watch for a potential pullback to the 4156.64 level (M1 low swing) before a move higher. Longer term, H4 RSI at 59.2 suggests bullish momentum.





Key Levels & Confluences to Watch

• Order Blocks:

Watch for potential bullish order blocks around the 4142.68 - 4144.84 range on the M5 timeframe. This area acted as a previous low swing, indicating possible support

. • Pullbacks:

The most recent pullback point is near 4156.64 (M1 low swing). A deeper pullback could target 4142.68 (M5 low swing).

• Pivot Points:

A near term pivot could be the M5 SMA100 (4154.24). If price breaks above the M1 EMA100 at 4161.96, that level will become support.

• Liquidity Grab:

Look for potential liquidity grabs below the 4156.64 level before any significant move upward.

• Important Levels:

Key levels to watch are 4173.47 (H1 High Swing) as resistance and 4136.57 (M15 Low Swing) as support. These levels matter because they represent significant turning points in price action and potential areas for order accumulation.

• Price Action & ICT Perspective:

We are in a potential Fair Value Gap that formed between M15 high of 4168.75 and M15 low of 4136.57. If price moves back into this range, the high of the range will be our first target.

• Last Patterns: Current data suggests a possible short-term reversal pattern forming on the M1 timeframe due to the oversold RSI.

Golden Points:

• The M1 RSI at 29.4 indicates oversold conditions, hinting at a possible short-term bounce.

• The H4 RSI at 59.2, combined with MACD above the signal line, indicates a bullish trend on the higher timeframe.

Get ready for potential volatility early in the week, but with a bullish bias!

Trading decisions are your responsibility!





