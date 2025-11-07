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AI Forecasts MT5 Indicator:
Future Prediction System with Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning (AI + ML)
_ Main Features:
- Future vision up to 20 candles ahead based on dynamic data analysis
- Suitable for scalping trading
AI Forecasts MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838
AI Forecasts MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838
-Multi-colored prediction charts reflecting confidence levels in forecasts with white pip counter next to current Buy/Sell status
-Probability zones showing expected price paths with margin of probability changes and direction
-Multi-variable analysis primarily based on Shock Pullback indicator, including:
-Calculation and study of Pullback zones, gap openings and closings
Slope, acceleration, deceleration, and rebound signals generated by yellow arrows
-Calculation of Zigzag angles and breakout/uptrend areas
-Analysis of flag and pattern models and others
-Modeling and analysis of accumulation zones and gaps and their impact on future movement
-Integration of chart patterns in prediction calculations
Artificial Intelligence:
Advanced Neural Architecture designed in MQL5 structure and environment "Note: The learning and AI system is internal, not external, and does not depend on Python or others"
_ 5 Deep Neural Layers:
• First Layer: 32 neural cells (24 feature inputs) • Second Layer: 16 neural cells • Third Layer: 8 neural cells • Fourth Layer: 4 neural cells • Fifth Layer: 2 cells (prediction and confidence outputs)
-Smart Attention Mechanism:
Dynamic focus on the most important features
-Automatic updating of analysis and attention weights based on performance of integrated calculations and models
_ Analyzed Features (24 advanced features):
- Order flow and buy/sell pressure
- Price momentum and dynamic volatility
- Gap patterns and breakouts
- Volume indicators and relative strength
- Analysis of hidden breakout lines and critical levels and others
- Smart Learning Mechanism and Specifications
- Continuous Adaptive Learning System:
- Cumulative learning from every previous trade and prediction
- Dynamic memory with capacity of 1000 training samples
- Automatic updating of neural weights based on error rate
- Automatic balancing between successful and failed learning cycles
- Advanced Technical Specifications:
- Adaptive learning rate from 0.0005 to 0.008
- Self-confidence calculation for each prediction
- Automatic detection of market context (trend, range, high volatility)
- Continuous improvement of model accuracy over time
_ Memory and Storage System:
- Smart recovery of data from previous sessions
- Automatic integration of test results with real trading
- Performance and Efficiency Indicators:
- Fast response to market changes
- Continuous improvement of learning rates based on performance
- Live monitoring of prediction quality and model stability
- Suitable for every pair and time frame
- Suitable and excellent for Scalping trades.
- Advanced analysis not available in traditional indicators
- Smooth integration with your other trading strategies
_ This indicator is completely based on the more comprehensive version containing most of the visible and hidden analysis graphics in the Shock Pullback V 3.5 indicator, which also contains the AI + ML integrated future prediction function. You can get the broader version from MT5 Stor:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042
_ There will be some future updates to continuously improve performance and future predictions.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042
_ There will be some future updates to continuously improve performance and future predictions.