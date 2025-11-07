AI Forecasts MT5 Indicator:

Future Prediction System with Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning (AI + ML)

_ Main Features:

- Future vision up to 20 candles ahead based on dynamic data analysis



AI Forecasts MT5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838







- Suitable for scalping trading

-Multi-colored prediction charts reflecting confidence levels in forecasts with white pip counter next to current Buy/Sell status

-Probability zones showing expected price paths with margin of probability changes and direction

-Multi-variable analysis primarily based on Shock Pullback indicator, including:

-Calculation and study of Pullback zones, gap openings and closings

Slope, acceleration, deceleration, and rebound signals generated by yellow arrows

-Calculation of Zigzag angles and breakout/uptrend areas

-Analysis of flag and pattern models and others

-Modeling and analysis of accumulation zones and gaps and their impact on future movement

-Integration of chart patterns in prediction calculations





Artificial Intelligence:

Advanced Neural Architecture designed in MQL5 structure and environment "Note: The learning and AI system is internal, not external, and does not depend on Python or others"







• First Layer: 32 neural cells ( 24 feature inputs) • Second Layer: 16 neural cells • Third Layer: 8 neural cells • Fourth Layer: 4 neural cells • Fifth Layer: 2 cells (prediction and confidence outputs) _ 5 Deep Neural Layers:

-Smart Attention Mechanism:

Dynamic focus on the most important features





-Automatic updating of analysis and attention weights based on performance of integrated calculations and models





_ Analyzed Features (24 advanced features):





- Order flow and buy/sell pressure

- Price momentum and dynamic volatility

- Gap patterns and breakouts

- Volume indicators and relative strength

- Analysis of hidden breakout lines and critical levels and others

- Smart Learning Mechanism and Specifications

- Continuous Adaptive Learning System:

- Cumulative learning from every previous trade and prediction

- Dynamic memory with capacity of 1000 training samples

- Automatic updating of neural weights based on error rate

- Automatic balancing between successful and failed learning cycles

- Advanced Technical Specifications:

- Adaptive learning rate from 0.0005 to 0.008

- Self-confidence calculation for each prediction

- Automatic detection of market context (trend, range, high volatility)

- Continuous improvement of model accuracy over time





_ Memory and Storage System:

- Smart recovery of data from previous sessions

- Automatic integration of test results with real trading

- Performance and Efficiency Indicators:

- Fast response to market changes

- Continuous improvement of learning rates based on performance

- Live monitoring of prediction quality and model stability

- Suitable for every pair and time frame

- Suitable and excellent for Scalping trades.

- Advanced analysis not available in traditional indicators

- Smooth integration with your other trading strategies



