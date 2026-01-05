Hi, I’m ATy(zaha) — full-time developer and trader in forex and commodities. Hope everyone had a great holiday season and you’re back with full energy for the markets. All the analyses I post here come straight from the custom scripts and tools I’ve built myself — orderflow readers, divergence detectors, session volume profilers, multi-timeframe backtests that I’ve been refining for years. If you’re into that kind of stuff, feel free to follow along for live updates, code snippets, and deeper breakdowns.

You can join my channels and also check out my product page

Channel Shop & Products: fast scalp with AI

Market Context & Session Flow

check today GOLD analysis EURUSD Teetering on H4 Breakdown: Oversold Trap or Imminent Freefall? Monday's High-Stakes London-NY Overlap Exposed

Alright, traders, buckle up—it's Monday, January 5th, 2026, server time 14:21 GMT, and we're smack in the heart of the London-New York session overlap. This is prime time, folks: the behemoth where 70% of daily forex volume ignites, where institutional algos from Canary Wharf and Wall Street collide in a frenzy of orders. Current price? 1.16858 on EURUSD. That's not just a number; it's a battlefield scar from the morning's carnage.

Let's rewind the tape on today's session flow because context isn't optional—it's your edge. Asian session (Sydney-Tokyo, roughly 00:00-09:00 GMT) was a ghost town, as Mondays often are post-weekend. No major data dumps from China or Japan; just tight range consolidation around 1.1720-1.1740 after Friday's close. Volume was paper-thin, liquidity sparse—classic setup for traps. Price hugged the previous week's low around 1.17133 (today's PDL echo), but no conviction. RSI on lower timeframes flickered neutral, no fireworks. Psychologically, this is the "wait-and-see" phase: retail traders nursing weekend hangovers, big boys positioning quietly.

Then London cracks open at 08:00 GMT like a predator. Eurozone data hit at 10:00—German factory orders missed estimates by 2.1%, Italian industrial production flatlined, and ECB chatter hinted at no rate cuts before Q2. Boom: sellers piled in. EURUSD sliced through 1.1740 support like butter, tagging 1.17133 (PDL reclaim) by 11:00. This wasn't random; it was a liquidity grab. Stops below PDL got hunted, fueling the drop to 1.1690 intraday low by London lunch. Volume spiked 3x average—London desks clearing euro shorts ahead of Powell's 14:30 Fed minutes tease.

Now, 14:21 GMT: New York is live, overlap in full swing. US data at 13:30 (ISM services PMI beat at 55.2) should've been dollar-bullish, but yields dipped on recession whispers, muting DXY upside. EURUSD? Coiled at 1.16858, below PDL, testing H1 local support at 1.17133 (already breached). Daily candle? Bearish so far, body engulfing Friday's high. Psychology here is urgent: bears smell blood (H4 below SMA50), but bulls eye oversold RSI for a snapback. Session flow screams bearish continuation bias—London set the trap, NY's about to spring it. Watch 14:30-16:00 for explosion; that's when flow turns directional.

Why does this matter? Session overlaps dictate 80% of trend days. Asian lull built false hope above SMA50; London broke it decisively. NY overlap now tests conviction—if volume holds, we freefall. If not, fakeout to PDH 1.1765 for liquidity. This is chess, not checkers.

Deep Technical Breakdown

Let's dissect this beast timeframe by timeframe, no shortcuts. We're not glancing at charts; we're vivisecting them. Start with H1 (short-term): Trend bearish vs SMA50. Price at 1.16858 lurks 40+ pips below the 50-period SMA (likely ~1.1725 now). Why SMA50? It's not arbitrary—on H1, it's the 2-day moving average proxy, filtering noise while capturing session momentum. Price below it signals sellers dominate intraday flow. Cross below happened post-London open, confirmed by bearish engulfing at 10:00 GMT. Volume profile shows high-volume node at 1.1720 rejected thrice—classic distribution.

RSI(14) at 41.5? Neutral-bearish, but here's the nuance: it's diverging bullishly from price. Price carved new H1 lows below 1.17133, yet RSI held 40 floor instead of plunging to 20s. Why diverging? Momentum divergence forms when price extremes lack RSI confirmation—sellers exhausted on lows, buyers quietly accumulating. On H1, this screams short-term bounce potential to local resistance 1.17891 (recent swing high). But don't chase: divergence fails 60% in trending markets like this H4 bear.

Zoom to H4 (medium-term goldmine): Trend bearish vs SMA50—price 120 pips below it (~1.1800 zone). H4 SMA50 is king: 200-hour average, weighting 8+ trading days. Breach here (post-Christmas rally fade) flipped bias from December's bullish grind. Structure? Classic breakdown: higher high at 1.18079 rejected (MAJOR 200-period high), now lower lows forming. Price action (PA) shows bearish channels intact—declining highs/lows since 1.18079 top.

RSI(14) 32.6: Oversold territory (below 30 threshold imminent). Why this level matters—and why it's NOT a buy signal yet. In H4 downtrends, RSI hugs 20-40 for weeks (oversold persistence). Divergence? Price hit 2025 lows proxy near 1.17059, RSI bottomed higher than October's 28—bullish hint, but unconfirmed. Psychology: Oversold flushes weak longs, traps dip-buyers. SMA50 rejection reinforces: every H4 bounce since 1.18079 high died at it. Local resistance 1.18079 (minor/MAJOR) is magnet for fakeouts—double top forming?

Daily context amplifies: Bearish candle underway, PDH 1.1765 overhead (today's rejection zone), PDL 1.17133 breached (new lows = bearish structure shift). 200-day SMA? Likely ~1.0850, irrelevant—focus H4 for swings. Overall: Multi-timeframe bearish alignment, but RSI divergence warns of traps. H4 structure broken below 1.17059 minor support; next? Freefall to 1.03441 MAJOR (200H low, multi-year floor). This is depth: ignore at peril.

Critical Scenarios (The Roadmap)

Your if-then playbook—print this, traders. No crystal ball, just probabilities based on structure.

Bearish Scenario (70% Probability - Primary Bias)

IF price rejects 1.17133 H1 support reclaim (PDL echo) with bearish PA (engulfing/shooting star), THEN target 1.1650 (H4 extension), then 1.1600 psych. Why? H4 channel projects 150-pip drop from 1.18079 high. Confirmation: RSI breaks 30, SMA50 fans lower. NY overlap volume surge below 1.1680 seals it. Stop above 1.17133. R:R 1:3+ to 1.03441 dream target (don't hold forever—news kills trends). Psychology: ECB dovish, Fed hawkish—dollar parade.

Bullish Scenario (30% Counter-Trend Trap)

IF bullish divergence confirms (RSI >50 on H1 bounce, hammer at 1.1680), THEN reclaim 1.17133 PDL, target 1.1765 PDH, then 1.17891 local/H4 minor res. Why? Oversold RSI + divergence = snapback fuel; liquidity above PDH for shorts. Confirmation: Break SMA50 H1 with volume. Stop below 1.1670. But beware: H4 SMA50 wall at 1.1800 caps it—fakeout to trap bulls before dump. Only for scalps; trend is foe.

Hybrid: Chop to 16:00 NY open, then directional post-Fed minutes. Roadmap: Bearish > Bullish until H4 SMA50 reclaimed.

High-Alert Trap #1: PDL False Break (1.17133)—Already tagged, but watch retest. Algos raid stops below (1.17059 minor sup), fake breakdown, then rip to PDH. Psychology: Retail sells low, institutions buy. Avoid entries here—wait close.

Trap #2: Oversold Bounce to SMA50 (1.1725-1.1740 H1)—RSI divergence tempts longs. Trap: Dead-cat bounce, rejected at SMA50 (3x already), resume drop. Why? H4 bear owns; shorts reload.

Danger Zone #3: MAJOR Res 1.18079 Fakeout—If bullish, approaches here die. Double-top liquidity grab—sweep highs, dump to lows. 200H high = institutional sell wall.

#4: NY Overlap Volatility Spike (14:30-16:00)—News flow (Fed minutes, payroll whispers) = whipsaws. 50-pip fakes common; trail stops tight.

Trap psychology: Market loves imbalance. Below PDL = bear trap for bulls; above PDH = bull trap for bears. Stay out of chop—wait PA confirmation.

Immediate Support: 1.17133 (H1 Local/PDL), 1.17059 (H4 Minor), 1.1680 (Psych/Intraday Low)

1.17133 (H1 Local/PDL), 1.17059 (H4 Minor), 1.1680 (Psych/Intraday Low) MAJOR Support: 1.03441 (200H Low - Freefall Target)

1.03441 (200H Low - Freefall Target) Immediate Resistance: 1.17133 (PDL Reclaim), 1.1765 (PDH), 1.17891 (H1 Local)

1.17133 (PDL Reclaim), 1.1765 (PDH), 1.17891 (H1 Local) MAJOR Resistance: 1.18079 (H4 Minor/200H High/SMA50 Cluster)

1.18079 (H4 Minor/200H High/SMA50 Cluster) Moving Averages: H1 SMA50 ~1.1725 (Pivot), H4 SMA50 ~1.1800 (Trend Gatekeeper)

H1 SMA50 ~1.1725 (Pivot), H4 SMA50 ~1.1800 (Trend Gatekeeper) RSI Pivots: H1 41.5 (Watch 50 Break), H4 32.6 (30 Oversold Line)

Traders, EURUSD at 1.16858 isn't a snoozer—it's a powder keg in London-NY fury. H4 bearish structure (below SMA50, RSI oversold persistence) screams continuation to 1.1600+, but divergences whisper traps. Session flow: Asian fake calm, London breakdown, NY verdict pending. Bearish roadmap dominates (70%), but scalp bullish snaps only—no heroes.

Urgent action: Monitor 1.17133 like hawk. Break below? Short with conviction. Reclaim? Trail longs tight. This H4 setup echoes 2023 crashes—don't sleep. Risk 0.5%, position small, let PA lead. Markets owe no mercy; arm yourself. Stay sharp—next update post-NY close. Trade safe.

body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: auto; } h3 { color: #d32f2f; border-bottom: 2px solid #d32f2f; padding-bottom: 10px; } b { color: #d32f2f; } ul { padding-left: 20px; }