Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Lots of economic dockets scheduled for today and some with very high risks associated.



Data released so far –



Australia – Consumer price index rose 1.3% in first quarter, compared to 1.7% in prior. RBA trimmed mean CPI rose 1.7% y/y, compared to 2.1% prior.



Upcoming –



Japan – All industry activity index will be released at 4:30 GMT. Tokyo CPI details for April will be released at 23:00 GMT, along with national CPI for March and unemployment rate. Industrial production for March will be released 23:50 GMT, along with retail trade report.

– All industry activity index will be released at 4:30 GMT. Tokyo CPI details for April will be released at 23:00 GMT, along with national CPI for March and unemployment rate. Industrial production for March will be released 23:50 GMT, along with retail trade report. Germany – Import price index will be released around 6:00 GMT for March. GFK consumer confidence will be released at same time.

– Import price index will be released around 6:00 GMT for March. GFK consumer confidence will be released at same time. Switzerland – UBS consumption indicator will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– UBS consumption indicator will be released at 6:00 GMT. France – Consumer confidence for April will be released at 6:45 GMT.

– Consumer confidence for April will be released at 6:45 GMT. Spain – Retail sales for March will be released at 7:00 GMT.

– Retail sales for March will be released at 7:00 GMT. Italy – Consumer and business confidence will be released at 8:00 GMT.

– Consumer and business confidence will be released at 8:00 GMT. Euro Zone – Money supply and private loan details will be released at 8:00 GMT.

– Money supply and private loan details will be released at 8:00 GMT. United Kingdom – First quarter GDP flash reading will be released at 8:30 GMT, followed by CBI trade survey at 10:00 GMT.

– First quarter GDP flash reading will be released at 8:30 GMT, followed by CBI trade survey at 10:00 GMT. United States – MBA mortgage applications will be released at 11:00 GMT, followed by Goods trade balance at 12:30 GMT and pending home sales at 14:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly crude oil inventory report at 14:30 GMT. FOMC will announce monetary policy at 18:00 GMT.

– MBA mortgage applications will be released at 11:00 GMT, followed by Goods trade balance at 12:30 GMT and pending home sales at 14:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly crude oil inventory report at 14:30 GMT. FOMC will announce monetary policy at 18:00 GMT. New Zealand – RBNZ will announce monetary policy at 21:00 GMT.



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