Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Few economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.



Data Released so far –



Japan – Corporate service prices up 0.2% y/y in February.



Upcoming –



Japan – Leading economic index and coincident index will be released at 5:00 GMT.



Germany – IFO business climate, expectations and current assessment will be released at 8:00 GMT.



UK – CBI Industrial trade survey will be released at 10:00 GMT.



United States – New home sales will be released at 14:00 GMT, followed by Dallas FED manufacturing index at 14:30 GMT.



Auctions – U.S. will auction 3 month and 6 month bills at 15:30 GMT and 2 year note at 17:00 GMT.







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