Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Analytics & Forecasts

Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

25 April 2016, 07:16
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Few economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.

Data Released so far –

    Japan – Corporate service prices up 0.2% y/y in February.

Upcoming – 

    Japan – Leading economic index and coincident index will be released at 5:00 GMT.

    Germany – IFO business climate, expectations and current assessment will be released at 8:00 GMT.

    UK – CBI Industrial trade survey will be released at 10:00 GMT.

    United States – New home sales will be released at 14:00 GMT, followed by Dallas FED manufacturing index at 14:30 GMT.

    Auctions – U.S. will auction 3 month and 6 month bills at 15:30 GMT and 2 year note at 17:00 GMT.

                                                                               

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Guide to Today's, Important Data and Events