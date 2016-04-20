How to use Moving Averages – The ultimate moving averages trading tips

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Moving averages are without a doubt the most popular trading tools and indicators. Moving averages are a great tool if you know how to use them – most traders, however, make some fatal mistakes when it comes to trading with moving averages. In this article, I show you what you need to know when it comes to choosing the type and the length of the perfect moving average and the 3 ways how to use moving averages when making trading decisions. What you’ll learn: What is the right moving average? Choosing between the EMA and the SMA Finding the perfect moving average length for your trading The best moving average for swing ...READ MORE