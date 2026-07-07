EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Trading Strategies

EMA Cross Reversal PRO

7 July 2026, 19:33
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
77
EMA Cross Reversal PRO EMA Cross Reversal PRO | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 4

EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The indicator automatically detects:

  • EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals

  • Pullback/Reversal confirmation

  • Trend direction

  • Profit/Loss statistics

  • Monthly performance summary

  • Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date

Built-in dashboards display:

  • Total BUY/SELL signals

  • Win rate

  • Gross Profit / Gross Loss

  • Net Profit

  • Profit Factor

  • Monthly profit statistics

  • Trading performance summary

Features

  • ✔ Non-Repaint Signals

  • ✔ EMA Cross Detection

  • ✔ Pullback Confirmation

  • ✔ Reversal Alerts

  • ✔ Fully Customizable EMA Types

  • ✔ Supports all Moving Average methods

  • ✔ Supports all Applied Price options

  • ✔ Profit Statistics Dashboard

  • ✔ Monthly Performance Dashboard

  • ✔ Historical Signal Analysis

  • ✔ MT4  Compatible

  • ✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto and CFDs

EMA Cross Pullback Pro is ideal for traders looking for a clean, professional, statistics-driven EMA crossover system with built-in performance analysis and non-repaint trading signals.




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#EMA, reversal, Pro, Cross