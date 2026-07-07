EMA Cross Reversal PRO

EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
The indicator automatically detects:
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EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals
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Pullback/Reversal confirmation
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Trend direction
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Profit/Loss statistics
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Monthly performance summary
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Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date
Built-in dashboards display:
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Total BUY/SELL signals
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Win rate
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Gross Profit / Gross Loss
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Net Profit
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Profit Factor
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Monthly profit statistics
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Trading performance summary
Features
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✔ Non-Repaint Signals
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✔ EMA Cross Detection
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✔ Pullback Confirmation
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✔ Reversal Alerts
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✔ Fully Customizable EMA Types
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✔ Supports all Moving Average methods
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✔ Supports all Applied Price options
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✔ Profit Statistics Dashboard
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✔ Monthly Performance Dashboard
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✔ Historical Signal Analysis
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✔ MT4 Compatible
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✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto and CFDs
EMA Cross Pullback Pro is ideal for traders looking for a clean, professional, statistics-driven EMA crossover system with built-in performance analysis and non-repaint trading signals.