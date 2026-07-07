EMA Cross Reversal PRO

EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The indicator automatically detects:

EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals

Pullback/Reversal confirmation

Trend direction

Profit/Loss statistics

Monthly performance summary

Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date

Built-in dashboards display:

Total BUY/SELL signals

Win rate

Gross Profit / Gross Loss

Net Profit

Profit Factor

Monthly profit statistics

Trading performance summary

Features

✔ Non-Repaint Signals

✔ EMA Cross Detection

✔ Pullback Confirmation

✔ Reversal Alerts

✔ Fully Customizable EMA Types

✔ Supports all Moving Average methods

✔ Supports all Applied Price options

✔ Profit Statistics Dashboard

✔ Monthly Performance Dashboard

✔ Historical Signal Analysis

✔ MT4 Compatible

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto and CFDs

EMA Cross Pullback Pro is ideal for traders looking for a clean, professional, statistics-driven EMA crossover system with built-in performance analysis and non-repaint trading signals.







