The 8-Slot Portfolio: How to Allocate Risk Across Uncorrelated EAs

Diversification is not owning eight EAs. It is owning eight that do not lose on the same day. Most "portfolios" fail that test on day one.

You can stack eight expert advisors onto one account, watch the equity curve, and feel diversified — right up until a single bad session takes a chunk out of all eight at once, because all eight were quietly making the same bet. That is not a portfolio. That is one position wearing eight costumes, and it draws down like one position.

You are not wrong to want more engines. More engines is the right instinct. But the number of slots is almost irrelevant compared to what fills them and how you size each one. Here is how to allocate risk across eight slots so the portfolio survives when one strategy breaks — which one of them always eventually does.

Why Slot Count Is Not Diversification

The math that makes portfolios work is correlation, not quantity. Two strategies that always move together give you no diversification no matter how different their names are — their combined drawdown is just the sum of two simultaneous losses. Two strategies that move independently give you real diversification, because when one is down the other is often flat or up, and the portfolio's worst day is shallower than either member's worst day.

So the first question for every slot is never "is this EA good?" It is "does this EA lose at the same time as the ones I already own?" An average EA that draws down on different days than your others can improve the portfolio more than a brilliant one that draws down on the same days. The drawdown math behind three uncorrelated EAs beating one champion scales straight up to eight: independence compounds.

The Regimes: What the 8 Slots Should Actually Cover

If correlation is the enemy, the cure is filling your slots from genuinely different sources of edge. Think in regimes, not in pairs:

Trend. Strategies that profit when a market sustains a direction. They win in trends and bleed in chop.

Strategies that profit when a market sustains a direction. They win in trends and bleed in chop. Range / mean-reversion. Strategies that profit when price returns to a mean. The mirror image — they win in chop and get run over in strong trends.

Strategies that profit when price returns to a mean. The mirror image — they win in chop and get run over in strong trends. Volatility / breakout. Strategies keyed to expansion — news, session opens, regime shifts. They feed on exactly the conditions trend and range strategies dislike.

Strategies keyed to expansion — news, session opens, regime shifts. They feed on exactly the conditions trend and range strategies dislike. Session / instrument specialists. A GBP London-session strategy and a gold-volatility strategy respond to different drivers at different hours, so they rarely peak or trough together.

Eight slots filled across trend, range, volatility, and specialist edges give you a portfolio whose members are structurally unlikely to all lose on the same Tuesday. Eight slots all filled with trend-followers on correlated majors give you one bet and a comforting illusion. A two-pair specialist core — say GBPUSD and XAUUSD, two markets with different drivers and sessions — is often the cleanest place to anchor the first couple of slots before you broaden out.

Risk Per Slot: Equal or Weighted?

Once the slots are uncorrelated, you decide how much risk each one carries. Two sane approaches:

Equal risk per slot is the honest default. Each of the eight gets the same share of total account risk, so no single strategy can dominate the outcome. It assumes you cannot reliably predict which slot will outperform next quarter — which, honestly, you cannot — and it keeps the portfolio balanced by construction.

Volatility-weighted risk is the refinement: a slot whose strategy is inherently more volatile gets a smaller allocation, so each slot contributes a similar amount of risk rather than a similar amount of nominal exposure. An aggressive gold strategy and a calm range strategy should not carry identical position sizes, because they do not carry identical danger. Weighting by volatility equalizes the thing that actually matters — the contribution to portfolio drawdown.

What you never do is let one "hero" slot quietly grow to half the account because it has been hot. That is how a portfolio collapses back into a single-EA bet without anyone deciding to make it one.

The chassis built for this exact structure.

DoIt MultiStrategy Pro is an 8-slot portfolio framework with account-level risk guardrails — so each slot is allocated, capped, and unable to take down the whole account. Its public v2 backtest reference (8 slots, $4,000 starting capital) shows roughly +224% return against a balance drawdown near 6% — the point being the drawdown number, not the return: that is what regime diversification buys you.

When a Slot Goes Quiet (Frozen ≠ Broken)

Here is the part that panics single-EA traders and barely registers for portfolio operators: sometimes a slot stops trading, or grinds sideways for weeks. In a portfolio, that is not an emergency — it is the design working. A range strategy should go quiet in a strong trend. A breakout strategy should sit on its hands in a dead market.

A frozen or flat slot is a strategy correctly refusing conditions it does not have an edge in, while your other slots cover the gap. An EA taking no trades is often an EA working exactly as designed — and in an 8-slot portfolio you have seven other engines so you never have to mistake that discipline for failure and yank it at the worst moment.

The 8-Slot Blueprint (Putting It Together)

The assembly order that works:

Anchor with a specialist core — one or two slots in markets you understand, with different drivers (e.g., a GBP session edge and a gold-volatility edge). Add across regimes — fill remaining slots so trend, range, and volatility are all represented. Reject any candidate that correlates with what you already hold, however good it looks alone. Set risk per slot — equal as the default, volatility-weighted as the refinement. Cap every slot so none can dominate. Enforce account-level limits — a portfolio-wide max drawdown that overrides the individual slots, so a bad correlation surprise cannot cascade. Leave the quiet slots alone — measure the portfolio, not each member. The whole reason you built eight is so no single one's silence is a crisis.

One practical footnote: eight strategies trading across different sessions need 24/5, low-latency infrastructure, not a home laptop that sleeps. A forex VPS near your broker keeps every slot executing around the clock — so a quiet slot is always the strategy's decision, never a dropped connection pretending to be one.

The Honest Close

An 8-slot portfolio is not eight chances to find a champion. It is a machine engineered so you never need one — where every individual EA is allowed to be merely competent because the structure, not any single strategy, is what survives the year. The work is in the correlation and the sizing, not in the hunt for a miracle.

Build it so that when one slot breaks — and one always will — the other seven do not even flinch. That is what allocation is for.

Want the portfolio construction notes and the live forward-test updates — including the slots that go quiet? The DoItTrading newsletter sends them weekly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why 8 slots specifically?

Eight is enough slots to cover the major regimes — trend, range, volatility, and specialist edges — with room for more than one strategy in each, without becoming unmanageable to monitor and rebalance. The exact number matters far less than the requirement that the slots be uncorrelated; eight correlated slots diversify you no better than one. Eight is a practical frame, not a magic count.

Should each slot get equal risk?

Equal risk per slot is the sensible default because you usually cannot predict which strategy will outperform next. The refinement is volatility-weighting — giving more volatile strategies a smaller allocation so each slot contributes a similar amount of risk rather than a similar nominal size. Both approaches share the same hard rule: never let one hot slot grow to dominate the account.

What if two of my EAs overlap?

If two slots draw down on the same days, they are effectively one slot taking up two spaces, and you are less diversified than your slot count suggests. Drop or replace one with a strategy keyed to a different regime. The test for every slot is correlation with what you already own — an average uncorrelated EA helps the portfolio more than a brilliant correlated one.

Do I need all 8 slots running at once?

No. You can build toward eight, starting with a small uncorrelated core and adding regimes over time as you understand each one. What matters from the first slot is the discipline of checking correlation and sizing each addition deliberately. A well-built three-slot portfolio beats a hastily assembled eight-slot one that turns out to be eight versions of the same bet.