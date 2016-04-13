Hunter on the channel breakout Bot EA v.1.1 - Testing on a real tick story EURUSD!

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,H1

Broker: OctaFX (true ECN execution without requotes, without commission)

1. Testing with optimized parameters on EURUSD,H1 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01):





Optimization Report s7_Hunter_bot

OctaFX-Demo (Build 950)



Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)

Period 1 Hour (H1) 2015.07.01 00:00 - 2015.12.31 20:00 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01)

Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)

Initial deposit 1000.00

Spread 10





Strategy with low risk:

growth 15% for 6 months



maximal drawdown 6% Strategy with high risk:

growth 150% for 6 months



maximal drawdown 65%

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