Hunter on the channel breakout Bot EA v.1.1 - Testing on a real tick story EURUSD!

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Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,H1
Broker: OctaFX (true ECN execution without requotes, without commission)
1. Testing with optimized parameters on EURUSD,H1 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01):
Optimization Report s7_Hunter_bot
OctaFX-Demo (Build 950)
Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2015.07.01 00:00 - 2015.12.31 20:00 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01)
Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)
Initial deposit 1000.00
Spread 10
Strategy with low risk:
- growth 15% for 6 months
- maximal drawdown 6%
Strategy with high risk:
- growth 150% for 6 months
- maximal drawdown 65%
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