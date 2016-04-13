Hunter on the channel breakout Bot EA v.1.1 - Testing on a real tick story EURUSD!
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Hunter on the channel breakout Bot EA v.1.1 - Testing on a real tick story EURUSD!

13 April 2016, 15:30
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
320

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,H1

Broker: OctaFX (true ECN execution without requotes, without commission)

1. Testing with optimized parameters on EURUSD,H1 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01):

StrategyTester s7_Hunter_bot EURUSD,H1 +15% for 6 months


Optimization Report s7_Hunter_bot

OctaFX-Demo (Build 950)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)

Period 1 Hour (H1) 2015.07.01 00:00 - 2015.12.31 20:00 (2015.07.01 - 2016.01.01)

Model Control points (a very crude method, the results must not be considered)

Initial deposit 1000.00

Spread 10

Strategy Tester Report s7_Hunter_bot OctaFX-Demo (Build 950)Strategy Tester Report s7_Hunter_bot OctaFX-Demo (Build 950)


Strategy with low risk:

  • growth 15% for 6 months
  • maximal drawdown 6%

Strategy with high risk:

  • growth 150% for 6 months
  • maximal drawdown 65%

Download FREE DEMO and test myself!

#EA, MT4, Testing, real, tick story