Elliott Wave weekly picture for EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold, DJIA, Crude Oil

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Sometimes, Elliott wave theory can let you see into the future! This was one of those weeks for a few of the markets we analyse. we saw some price targets being met and some confirming action for our wave counts, which makes me feel a little more confident for our calls. lets try and position ourselves for the coming week, shall we! This week I analyse my favourite five markets from a short and medium term perspective. And I hope to give you an idea of the current posture of those markets and where the they are likely to move in the coming weeks given the current Elliott Wave count. lets look a ... READ MORE