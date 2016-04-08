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Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Not many economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.
Upcoming –
- Japan – Consumer confidence for March will be released at 5:00 GMT. Eco watchers survey will be released at 6:00 GMT.
- Switzerland – Unemployment rate for March will be released at 5:45 GMT.
- Germany – Trade balance for February will be released at 6:00 GMT.
- France – Industrial output for January will be released at 6:45 GMT, along with budget for February.
- Switzerland – Consumer price index for March will be released at 7:15 GMT.
- UK – Manufacturing and Industrial production will be released at 8:30 GMT. NIESR will release GDP estimate 14:00 GMT.
- Greece – Industrial production for February and consumer prices for March will be released at 9:00 GMT.
- Portugal – Trade balance may get released today.
- Canada – Unemployment report for March will be released at 12:30 GMT.
- United States – FED’s William Dudley is scheduled to speak at 12:30 GMT.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com