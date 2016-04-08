Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Not many economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.



Upcoming –



Japan – Consumer confidence for March will be released at 5:00 GMT. Eco watchers survey will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– Consumer confidence for March will be released at 5:00 GMT. Eco watchers survey will be released at 6:00 GMT. Switzerland – Unemployment rate for March will be released at 5:45 GMT.

– Unemployment rate for March will be released at 5:45 GMT. Germany – Trade balance for February will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– Trade balance for February will be released at 6:00 GMT. France – Industrial output for January will be released at 6:45 GMT, along with budget for February.

– Industrial output for January will be released at 6:45 GMT, along with budget for February. Switzerland – Consumer price index for March will be released at 7:15 GMT.

– Consumer price index for March will be released at 7:15 GMT. UK – Manufacturing and Industrial production will be released at 8:30 GMT. NIESR will release GDP estimate 14:00 GMT.

– Manufacturing and Industrial production will be released at 8:30 GMT. NIESR will release GDP estimate 14:00 GMT. Greece – Industrial production for February and consumer prices for March will be released at 9:00 GMT.

– Industrial production for February and consumer prices for March will be released at 9:00 GMT. Portugal – Trade balance may get released today.

– Trade balance may get released today. Canada – Unemployment report for March will be released at 12:30 GMT.

– Unemployment report for March will be released at 12:30 GMT. United States – FED’s William Dudley is scheduled to speak at 12:30 GMT.





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