EUR/USD: Euro next funding currency to break out after yen?

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The Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes were released on Wednesday. The key takeaway point from the minutes was this: a lack of harmony among the FOMC policymakers. Since the Fed’s last meeting, several members have spoken, delivering mostly dovish remarks. Hence, or otherwise, the USD/JPY has sunk below 110, even though the Bank of Japan is among the most dovish central banks out there. Another dovish central bank is the European Central Bank. The last time the ECB announced a policy change, in March, the euro shot higher after an initial wobble. That is, the euro rallied despite the expansion of the QE stimulus package. To me, this ... READ MORE