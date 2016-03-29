8 price action secrets every trader should know about

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Price action is among the most popular trading concepts and a trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure. In this article we explore the 8 most important price action secrets and share the best price action tips. #1 Support and resistance zones are better than levels Support and resistance is probably the most popular price action concept, but only very few traders can actually make money with it... READ MORE