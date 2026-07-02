QB Compass Signal Pro
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182875?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aqb+compass
QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react.
Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market structure shifts to provide an intuitive directional view of market pressure.
Key Features
✔ Predictive Mode (Fast Signal)
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Designed for traders who prefer early market signals.
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Reacts quickly to momentum and volatility changes.
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May repaint while the current candle is still open.
✔ Non-Repaint Mode (Closed Bar Safe)
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Signals are generated only from closed candles.
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Suitable for backtesting and conservative trading.
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Minimizes repainting behavior.
✔ Visual Compass Interface
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Dynamic compass needle shows market direction in real time.
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Compass can automatically follow the latest signal bar.
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Transparent background option available.
✔ Signal Zones
0° - 60°
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Normal BUY Zone
330° - 360°
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EXTREME BUY Zone
150° - 180°
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Normal SELL Zone
170° - 190°
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EXTREME SELL Zone
Advanced Signal Engine
The compass calculation combines:
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Momentum Analysis
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ATR Expansion
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EMA Angle Detection
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RSI Slope Analysis
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Fractal Breakout Detection
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CHoCH (Change of Character)
Default Weight Distribution:
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Momentum: 40%
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ATR Expansion: 25%
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EMA Angle: 20%
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RSI Slope: 15%
Visual Trading Tools
✔ Vertical BUY and SELL signal lines
✔ B / S / N labels
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B = BUY
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S = SELL
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N = NEUTRAL
✔ Large trend direction arrow
✔ Signal guide panel
✔ Automatic chart annotations
Statistics Dashboard
The indicator can calculate historical performance from a user-selected start date.
Displays:
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Total BUY Signals
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Total SELL Signals
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Total Neutral Changes
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Total Profit Pips
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Total Loss Pips
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Net Pips
Alerts
Supports:
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Popup Alerts
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Sound Alerts
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Push Notifications
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Email Notifications
Alerts are available for:
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BUY Signals
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SELL Signals
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EXTREME BUY Zones
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EXTREME SELL Zones
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Neutral Transitions
Recommended Usage
Scalping:
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M1
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M5
Intraday Trading:
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M15
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M30
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H1
Swing Trading:
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H4
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D1
Important Notice
Predictive Mode is designed to provide faster market information and may update while the current candle is still forming.
Non-Repaint Mode is recommended for traders who require confirmed signals based only on closed candles.
Author
Qiyas Baghirov
For strategy ideas, templates, updates, and support, please contact the author through the MQL5 messaging system.