QB Compass Signal Pro

QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react.

Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market structure shifts to provide an intuitive directional view of market pressure.

Key Features

✔ Predictive Mode (Fast Signal)

Designed for traders who prefer early market signals.

Reacts quickly to momentum and volatility changes.

May repaint while the current candle is still open.

✔ Non-Repaint Mode (Closed Bar Safe)

Signals are generated only from closed candles.

Suitable for backtesting and conservative trading.

Minimizes repainting behavior.

✔ Visual Compass Interface

Dynamic compass needle shows market direction in real time.

Compass can automatically follow the latest signal bar.

Transparent background option available.

✔ Signal Zones

0° - 60°

Normal BUY Zone

330° - 360°

EXTREME BUY Zone

150° - 180°

Normal SELL Zone

170° - 190°

EXTREME SELL Zone

Advanced Signal Engine

The compass calculation combines:

Momentum Analysis

ATR Expansion

EMA Angle Detection

RSI Slope Analysis

Fractal Breakout Detection

CHoCH (Change of Character)

Default Weight Distribution:

Momentum: 40%

ATR Expansion: 25%

EMA Angle: 20%

RSI Slope: 15%

Visual Trading Tools

✔ Vertical BUY and SELL signal lines

✔ B / S / N labels

B = BUY

S = SELL

N = NEUTRAL

✔ Large trend direction arrow

✔ Signal guide panel

✔ Automatic chart annotations

Statistics Dashboard

The indicator can calculate historical performance from a user-selected start date.

Displays:

Total BUY Signals

Total SELL Signals

Total Neutral Changes

Total Profit Pips

Total Loss Pips

Net Pips

Alerts

Supports:

Popup Alerts

Sound Alerts

Push Notifications

Email Notifications

Alerts are available for:

BUY Signals

SELL Signals

EXTREME BUY Zones

EXTREME SELL Zones

Neutral Transitions

Recommended Usage

Scalping:

M1

M5

Intraday Trading:

M15

M30

H1

Swing Trading:

H4

D1

Important Notice

Predictive Mode is designed to provide faster market information and may update while the current candle is still forming.

Non-Repaint Mode is recommended for traders who require confirmed signals based only on closed candles.

Author

Qiyas Baghirov

For strategy ideas, templates, updates, and support, please contact the author through the MQL5 messaging system.



