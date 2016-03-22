EUR/USD Breaks Major Support 1.1207, Decline Till 1.1100 Is Possible

Major support – 1.12070 (trend line joining 1.12558 and 1.12355)

Major intraday support – 1.1260

The pair has broken 1.12070 and declined till 1.1883 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 1.12063.

Intraday trend is weak as long as support 1.1260 holds.

On the lower side any break below 1.12070 will drag the pair down till 1.1155/1.1100.

Any break above 1.1260 will confirm minor bullishness for the intraday , a jump till 1.1300/1.1350 is possible .

Short term bearish invalidation only above 1.13500.



It is good to sell around 1.1200-1.1205 with SL around 1.1260 for the TP of 1.1155/1.1100.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

