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EUR/USD Breaks Major Support 1.1207, Decline Till 1.1100 Is Possible
- Major support – 1.12070 (trend line joining 1.12558 and 1.12355)
- Major intraday support – 1.1260
- The pair has broken 1.12070 and declined till 1.1883 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 1.12063.
- Intraday trend is weak as long as support 1.1260 holds.
- On the lower side any break below 1.12070 will drag the pair down till 1.1155/1.1100.
- Any break above 1.1260 will confirm minor bullishness for the intraday , a jump till 1.1300/1.1350 is possible .
- Short term bearish invalidation only above 1.13500.
It is good to sell around 1.1200-1.1205 with SL around 1.1260 for the TP of 1.1155/1.1100.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com