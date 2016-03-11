AUD/USD Now Targets 0.7600
Analytics & Forecasts

AUD/USD Now Targets 0.7600

11 March 2016, 14:15
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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AUD/USD Now Targets 0.7600

In view of the research team at UOB Group, the next hurdle for the Aussie dollar remains at 0.7600 in the short-term.

Key Quotes

“The high of 0.7528 held just below the 0.7535 objective”.

“The pull-back from the high is likely a short-term consolidation phase and the probability for a move above 0.7535 in the coming days appear to be quite high”.

“The next resistance is at 0.7600. Stop-loss is adjusted higher to 0.7360 from 0.7320”.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)


#audusd, UOB Group, now targets 0.7600