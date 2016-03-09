EUR/USD: Sell Rallies Towards 1.12 – Westpac

Strategists at Westpac have recommended selling the pair on rallies towards the 1.1200 area.



Key Quotes



“EUR/USD materially overvalued against 2yr Bund-Tsy spreads, the latter suggesting 1.05/06 is more "reasonable".



“That said a run at 1.12 likely if Draghi does not leapfrog expectations, as seems likely”.



“Any squeeze though likely lacks legs, the FOMC a week later likely to sound more hawkish noting that future meetings are live and the risks are balanced. EUR a sell into 1.12”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





