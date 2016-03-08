GBP/USD Recedes in Early Europe After 6-Day Winning Streak

The bullish momentum in thepair stalled in the late NY session, making way for a corrective move. The spot is down in early Europe near 1.4240 levels.



Bank of England’s Mark Carney could show a greater willingness to further delay its normalization cycle during his speech on the UK’s EU-membership. Other BOE members are widely expected to do the same.



The data docket is thinly populated in Europe and US, hence apart from Carney’s speech; the spot could be influenced by the overall demand for the US dollars.



GBP/USD Technical Levels



The immediate support is seen at 1.4195 (5-DMA), under which the pair could drop to 1.4134 (previous day’s low). If penetrated the pair could slide to 1.4079 (Jan 21 low). On the other hand, a break above 1.4295 (falling trend line resistance) shall open doors for 1.4330 (23.6% of 1.5930-1.3835). A break higher would expose 1.44 handle.



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)