Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

Theweakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.4863 against the euro and 83.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4745 and 84.69, respectively.Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.7418, 1.0957 and 0.9885 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7468, 1.0975 and 0.9917, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.53 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.96 against the loonie.

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