Pound Weakens Against Majors

Reversing direction, the pound dropped against the other major currencies in European morning deals on Wednesday.



The pound eased to 1.3868 versus the franc, 0.7871 versus the euro and 1.4387 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.3933 and 0.7835, and a 9-day high of 1.4451, respectively.



The pound reversed from an early high of 162.29 against the yen, easing back to 161.48.



The pound may find support around 1.42 against the greenback, 160.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the franc and 0.80 against the euro.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

