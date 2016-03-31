Pound Falls Against Majors

The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 3-day lows of 0.7895 against the euro, 1.3841 against the Swiss franc and 160.95 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7883, 1.3871 and 161.59, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to a 2-day low of 1.4328 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4377.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.79 against the euro, 1.37 against the franc, 158.00 against the yen and 1.40 against the greenback.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

