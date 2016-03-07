USD/CAD Breaks Below 1.3300

USD/CAD turned lower and hit fresh daily lows, as the Canadian dollar strengthened in tandem with oil prices, which are pushing to fresh session highs.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
USD/CAD fell nearly 100 pips over the last hours and bottomed out at 1.3289, last seen Nov 27, but stalling a few pips ahead of the 200-day SMA and the 161.8% Fibo projection of its January rally. At time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3290, down 0.20% on the day.
From a wider view, the pair continues to pullback from a 13-year high of 1.4689 struck in January, having lost more than 13 cents ever since, helped by a recoveries in oil prices.
USD/CAD technical levels
As for technical levels, next supports are seen at 1.3282 (200-day SMA), 1.3245 (Nov 19 low) and 1.3200 (psychological level). On the flip side, immediate resistances could be faced at 1.3376 (Mar 7 high), 1.3470/72 (Mar 3 & 4 highs), 1.3490 (10-day SMA) and 1.3653 (100-day SMA).