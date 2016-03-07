USD/CAD Breaks Below 1.3300

turned lower and hit fresh daily lows, as the Canadian dollar strengthened in tandem with oil prices, which are pushing to fresh session highs.



USD/CAD fell nearly 100 pips over the last hours and bottomed out at 1.3289, last seen Nov 27, but stalling a few pips ahead of the 200-day SMA and the 161.8% Fibo projection of its January rally. At time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3290, down 0.20% on the day.



From a wider view, the pair continues to pullback from a 13-year high of 1.4689 struck in January, having lost more than 13 cents ever since, helped by a recoveries in oil prices.



USD/CAD technical levels



As for technical levels, next supports are seen at 1.3282 (200-day SMA), 1.3245 (Nov 19 low) and 1.3200 (psychological level). On the flip side, immediate resistances could be faced at 1.3376 (Mar 7 high), 1.3470/72 (Mar 3 & 4 highs), 1.3490 (10-day SMA) and 1.3653 (100-day SMA).







(Market News Provided by FXstreet)