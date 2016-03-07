gold, Holds, 13-Month Highs

were flat Monday morning, holding strong recent gains ahead of what is expected to be a quiet week in most major markets.The precious metal has been in demand for the past few months amid uncertainty about the US presidential election and the health of the global economy.A rally in US stocks has failed to dent gold's safe haven appeal.Gold for April was up $2 at $1272 an ounce, having touched a 13-month high.

Of note today, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaks at the NABE conference at 12:30 pm ET.

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