USD/JPY Extends Recovery Above 114, USD Picks-up Pace

03 Maret 2016 4:33 AM

The ongoing recovery in thepair found fresh legs over the last, pushing the prices back above 114 handle.



A renewed bout of buying interest was witnessed in the USD/JPY pair and can be attributed to the pick-up in demand for the greenback as traders continue to cheer the upbeat US ADP data and prefer to hold the US currency. At the time of writing, USD/JPY hovers close to fresh session highs of 114.13, recording a 0.55% gain on the day.



In addition, the extension of the gains on the Asian stocks also adds to the positive sentiment around the dollar-yen pair. Meanwhile, the comments from the BOJ officials, Kuroda and Nakaso, had little impact on the major, as the persisting risk-on wave continues to drive the prices.



Next on tap for USD/JPY remains the US economic data, including the jobless claims, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI index.



USD/JPY Technical levels to watch



In terms of technicals, the immediate resistance is located at 114.31/58 (daily R1/ Mar 2 High). A break above the last, the major could test 115 (round number). While to the downside, the immediate support is seen at 113.38/30 (1h 100-SMA/ daily low) and below that at 113.10 (10-DMA).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)