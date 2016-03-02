USD/CAD Has Re-Integrated Within Multiyear Upward Channel
Currency

USD/CAD Has Re-Integrated Within Multiyear Upward Channel

2 March 2016, 09:38
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
170
USD/CAD Has Re-Integrated Within Multiyear Upward Channel - SocGen

02 Maret 2016 7:47 AM

Research Team at Societe Generale, suggests that the USD/CAD has re-integrated within multiyear upward channel and in the process it has formed a bearish engulfing last month.

Key Quotes

“This follows a shooting star in January and denotes possibility of further down move. 1.3650/1.37 should cap immediate upside.


After hitting projection for up move at 1.4690, USD/CAD is undergoing a correction. It has re-integrated within a multiyear channel indicating a test of last September highs at 1.3460 with possibility to reach next support at 1.3260, 76.4% retracement since October. Short term pullback should be capped at 1.40/1.4030.”


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
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