USD/CAD Has Re-Integrated Within Multiyear Upward Channel

02 Maret 2016 7:47 AM

, suggests that thehas re-integrated within multiyear upward channel and in“This follows a shooting star in January and denotes possibility of further down move. 1.3650/1.37 should cap immediate upside.



After hitting projection for up move at 1.4690, USD/CAD is undergoing a correction. It has re-integrated within a multiyear channel indicating a test of last September highs at 1.3460 with possibility to reach next support at 1.3260, 76.4% retracement since October. Short term pullback should be capped at 1.40/1.4030.”



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)