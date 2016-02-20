EURUSD (LONG) Opportunity!

0
120
Great opportunity here to long Euro0.19%
-Bull trend
-Really strong level of support here at the 0.5 fib retracement
-This area is also a previous support level on a number occasions if you look left
-Stops just below the 0.618 retracement
-Two tweezer tops/spinning tops here where price action is now
-This usually means consolidation for a move and I think potential to the upside
-For this to fall to the downside we would also have to break major weekly resistance of 1.1000
-ABCD structure possible in play here to.
-Bull trend
-Really strong level of support here at the 0.5 fib retracement
-This area is also a previous support level on a number occasions if you look left
-Stops just below the 0.618 retracement
-Two tweezer tops/spinning tops here where price action is now
-This usually means consolidation for a move and I think potential to the upside
-For this to fall to the downside we would also have to break major weekly resistance of 1.1000
-ABCD structure possible in play here to.