EURUSD (LONG) Opportunity!

Great opportunity here to long-Bull trend-Really strong level of support here at the 0.5 fib retracement-This area is also a previous support level on a number occasions if you look left-Stops just below the 0.618 retracement-Two tweezer tops/spinning tops here where price action is now-This usually means consolidation for a move and I think potential to the upside-For this to fall to the downside we would also have to break major weekly resistance of 1.1000-ABCD structure possible in play here to.