Gold and Silver Outlook for February 1-5

Gold and silver prices rallied again last week but mostly at the start of the week before the FOMC released its statement, which was considered by many balanced. This week the NFP report could move gold and silver prices. But there is also news coming from China on manufacturing PMI – this could steer back the conversation towards the tribulations of China’s economy. And so far this year, the growing concerns over a global economic slowdown – in part due to direction of the Chinese economy – could drive back up, even if for a short term, the demand for precious metals. Other reports from the U.S. to consider this week including: ..