Support & Resistance for EUR/USD

R5 1.1140 23 Oct high

R4 1.1105 23 Sep low

R3 1.1087 * 3 Sep low, break

R2 1.1060 * 15 Dec high

R1 1.0993 28 Dec high

S1 1.0855 15 Jan low

S2 1.0835 14 Jan low

S3 1.0805 * 13 Jan low

S4 1.0771 7 Jan low

S5 1.0711 * 5 Jan low

Extending bounce from the 1.0860 low and see scope to retest the 1.0985/93 highs. Lift over these and the 1.1000 level will see return to the 1.1060, Dec high. Support now at 1.0855 then the 1.0835/05 area. Only below the 1.0800 level will weaken and return focus to the 1.0711 low

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