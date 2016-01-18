PowMA to replace the usual Moving Average
Trading Ideas

PowMA to replace the usual Moving Average

18 January 2016, 15:18
Maxim Kuznetsov
Maxim Kuznetsov
0
222

Reasonable replace conventional SMA, LWMA to PowMA gave unexpected results.

On the tytle image - the result of EA testing, which replaced the usual MA to PowMA.
Moreover, optimization of parameters is carried out !! This screenshot with the first run - just put in my view logical values.

EA is simple as possible - trades by the intersection of two curves :-)

PowMA inidcator availabled for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/13771 with limited demo-version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13837

and Meta Trader 5 : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/14056


#moving average, MA, PowMA