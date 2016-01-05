SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

5 January 2016, 15:04
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
306
For today

R4 - 1.0992
R3 - 1.0956
R2 - 1.0944
R1 - 1.0839
SPOT 1.0822
S1 - 1.0781
S2 - 1.0763
S3 - 1.0689
S4 - 1.0638  

LONG AT 1.0750 FOR 1.0950; STOP AT 1.0638



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