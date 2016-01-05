SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.0992

R3 - 1.0956

R2 - 1.0944

R1 - 1.0839

SPOT 1.0822

S1 - 1.0781

S2 - 1.0763

S3 - 1.0689

S4 - 1.0638





LONG AT 1.0750 FOR 1.0950; STOP AT 1.0638











