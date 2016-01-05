All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD (SIGNAL) 5 January 2016, 15:04 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 306 For todayR4 - 1.0992R3 - 1.0956R2 - 1.0944R1 - 1.0839SPOT 1.0822S1 - 1.0781S2 - 1.0763S3 - 1.0689S4 - 1.0638 LONG AT 1.0750 FOR 1.0950; STOP AT 1.0638How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #support, resistance, EUR/USD, BUY, (SIGNAL), buy order, buy signal Source To add comments, please log in or register Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 56 0 1 Algo- & AutoXpert Trading Systems 189 0 Trader's Savior - a Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Trading Systems 566 0 Buffon's Needle and the Probabilistic Nature of Breakouts - When the Parquet Floor Becomes a Chart Analytics & Forecasts 210 0 1 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 224 0 1 IQ FX Gann Levels - User Manual (Intraquotes Product) Trading Systems 387 0 ☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy Trading Strategies 338 0 RangeXpert Trading Systems 962 0 2 Similar Price Action Manual + instant demo download Other 378 0 2 FOLLOW THE TREND! Trading Strategies 440 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 30 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 27 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 7 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 24 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 28 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 47 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB