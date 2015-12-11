All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDJPY Technical Analysis 11 December 2015, 12:25 sathish kumar 0 153 USD JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen” Yen is returning to 122.25. We think, today, the price may reach this target and then continue falling towards the local target at 121.00. #usdjpy, technical analysis To add comments, please log in or register Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 38 0 TriZone Semafor Pro — Complete User Manual v1.0 Other 62 2 Gold Finally Broke the Range — And This Is the Tape a Breakout System Waits For Analytics & Forecasts 49 0 From Alert to Banked Profit: M1 Prime Scalper and Execution Lite on XAUUSD - July 31, 2026 Trading Strategies 110 0 2 Fundamentals decide, technicals execute: how Tefkir turns an event into a trade Trading Systems 68 0 How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 2 Trades, 40 Pips, Free Trading System Trading Systems 80 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 59 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 78 0 Technical Analysis Meets Nature: Introducing Tree Market Growth MT4 Analytics & Forecasts 83 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB