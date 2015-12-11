USDJPY Technical Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY Technical Analysis

11 December 2015, 12:25
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
153

USD JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Yen is returning to 122.25. We think, today, the price may reach this target and then continue falling towards the local target at 121.00.
#usdjpy, technical analysis