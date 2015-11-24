Pound slightly changed after disappointing data from U.K.

The pound sterling was unchanged against the dollar, but lower versus the euro after industry data showed that U.K. CBI realized trades fell unexpectedly last month.

GBP/USD was unchanged at 1.5125, while EUR/GBP was last seen at 0.7044, up 0.32%.

Confederation of British Industry said in a report that CBI realized trades fell to 7, from 19 in the preceding month. Analysts had expected CBI realized trades to rise to 25 last month.

The euro was buoyed after Germany released upbeat economic reports, but gains were limited, as head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi said on Friday that the ECB is ready to act quickly to boost inflation in the euro zone and can also change the level of its deposit rate to boost the impact of quantitative easing.

In the U.K., Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is currently testifying to MPs. Carney is expected to provide and insight into the current state of the UK economy. The session is available here online.

