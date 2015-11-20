SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5509

R3 - 1.5445

R2 - 1.5402

R1 - 1.5360

SPOT 1.5282

S1 - 1.5264

S2 - 1.5228

S3 - 1.5188

S4 - 1.5150





BUY AT 1.5270 FOR 1.5500; STOP AT 1.5150











