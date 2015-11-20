SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

20 November 2015, 11:04
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
296
For today

R4 - 1.5509
R3 - 1.5445
R2 - 1.5402
R1 - 1.5360
SPOT 1.5282
S1 - 1.5264
S2 - 1.5228
S3 - 1.5188
S4 - 1.5150   

BUY AT 1.5270 FOR 1.5500; STOP AT 1.5150



#support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL), buy signal