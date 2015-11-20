All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR GBP/USD (SIGNAL) 20 November 2015, 11:04 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 296 For todayR4 - 1.5509R3 - 1.5445R2 - 1.5402R1 - 1.5360SPOT 1.5282S1 - 1.5264S2 - 1.5228S3 - 1.5188S4 - 1.5150 BUY AT 1.5270 FOR 1.5500; STOP AT 1.5150How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blog Or follow on Twitter #support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL), buy signal Source To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 161 0 ATM GBP/USD ROBOT V1 Trading Systems 281 1 Speculator's diary, entry №13 (05.12.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 331 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 764 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 625 0 1 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 422 0 2 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 382 0 2 Trading with Supply & Demand - Part 1 - Standard Support and Resistance Trading Systems 492 0 2 Weekly Forecast GBP/USD from August 30th to September 3rd 2021 Analytics & Forecasts 422 0 (30 December 2020)GBP/USD The upside prevails. Analytics & Forecasts 795 0 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 32 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 20 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 26 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB