Gold hovers near 3-month lows as Fed rate hike looms

Gold prices struggled near three-month lows on Wednesday, as investors brace for an increase of borrowing costs in the U.S. next month.



Comex Gold for December delivery added 10 cents, or 0.01%, to trade at $1,088.50 a troy ounce during European morning hours.



Yesterday, gold prices rose just 0.04%.

On November 6, prices touched a three-month low of $1,084.50 after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in October boosted expectations for a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

When the dollar rises, dollar-priced commodities become more expensive for investors holding other currencies.



Investors now await key U.S. data later in the week for further cues on the strength of the economy and the probability of a near-term rate hike.

The U.S. is expected to release data on retail sales, producer prices and consumer sentiment on Friday.

Elsewhere in the metal trading, December Comex silver was last seen at $14.395 an ounce, up 0.27%, while December Comex copper declined 0.27% to trade at $2.211 a pound.

The red metal has been under pressure after after the latest industrial production report out of China added to fears over the health of the world's second largest economy.

The weak data followed downbeat Chinese trade and inflation figures earlier in the week which strengthened the view that the economy requires more measures from Beijing to boost growth in coming months.