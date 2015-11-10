U.S. stocks open lower with S&P 500 on track for fifth consecutive decline

U.S. stocks opened in the red territory on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 on track to post its fifth day of declines.



A steep fall on Monday followed a modest recovery as investors continue to reflect on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike borrowing costs in December.



At the beginning of the session, the S&P 500 was 2 points, or 0.1%, lower at 2,075. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, or 0.2%, to 17,696. The Nasdaq Composite began the day down 23 points, or 0.5%, at 5,072.

Earlier, data showed that U.S. imports declined more than expected last month, as costs of petroleum and a series of goods declined, a sign that a firm dollar and soft global demand continued to exert downward pressure on imported inflation.

