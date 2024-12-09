My current MT5 Setup

I would like to share my live trading setup I will attach 6month tests for these, but I find that the test and reality sometimes have nothing in common because the settings in the test chart can be different in points ... will add 0 or 00 after the realtime market points in order to be as in realtime trading so in order not to cunfuse I left it as it is but some test looks like nonsense this way I recently opened a X account and uploading daily p&L for fun https://x.com/dvir_ofer

Hey all









So first up is the EURUSD pair with this settings for the BULL EA SCALPER https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071

















Then I have the BEAR EA SCALPER on the EURUSD so I'm hedging this pair https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author

with this settings:













Next up is my EURJPY













next is XAURUR









now my fav part of trading NASDAQ 100













I think its too long.. but let me know if I should post the rest us30 sp500 crypto







