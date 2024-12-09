My current MT5 Setup
My Trading

My current MT5 Setup

9 December 2024, 13:32
Ofer Dvir
Ofer Dvir
0
278
Hey all

I would like to share my live trading setup 

I will attach 6month tests for these, but I find that the test and reality sometimes have nothing in common because the settings in the test chart can be different in points ... will add 0 or 00 after the realtime market points in order to be as in realtime trading so in order not to cunfuse I left it as it is but some test looks like nonsense this way

I recently opened a X account and uploading daily p&L for fun https://x.com/dvir_ofer 



So first up is the EURUSD pair with this settings for the BULL EA SCALPER https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071



Setting eurusd

eur usd

graph eurusd


Then I have the BEAR EA SCALPER on the EURUSD so I'm hedging this pair  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author

with this settings:

bear settings

graph 6 months bear

testeurbear


Next up is  my EURJPY

jpy set

gjpy testily



next is XAURUR

gxaubull tau

test xau


now my fav part of trading NASDAQ 100

nas setn



I think its too long.. but let me know if I should post the rest us30 sp500 crypto

us30 live view


Files:
EA_Settings.zip  14 kb
#Nasdaq, day trading, forex, EA