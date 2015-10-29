Yen jumps after upbeat Japan data; Aussie weaker

The yen advanced and the Australian dollar weakened on Thursday following series of domestic data and as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled higher chances of a rate increase by the end of the year.



AUD/USD dipped 0.08% to trade at 0.7114, while USD/JPY traded at 120.81, down 0.24%.

In Japan, industrial output rose 1.0% in September, far outpacing the fall of 0.5% expected month-on-month.

In Australia HIA new home sales sand 4.0% in September from a 2.3% gain in the previous month and the export price index for the third quarter was flat, compared to an 0.5% gain seen.

Australian Import Price Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.4%, from 1.4% in the preceding month. Analysts had expected the gauge to rise 1.6% last month.

In New Zealand, the central bank left the official cash rate unchanged at 2.75% as expected, but jawboned the currency lower by stating that lower interest rates would be required if the exchange rate remains high.

NZD/USD dropped 0.55% to trade at 0.6665.

