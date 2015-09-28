Weekly economic outlook Sept 28 - Oct 2

Traders will be inundated with an avalanche of macro-economic data this week. The inflation rates, confidence indicators and employment reports for various countries will be closely watched. Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak on Wednesday, ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls report due on Friday.

Monday, September 28



In the U.S., the personal income and spending and the personal consumption expenditures price indexes for August will be released.



A while later, pending home sales for the same month and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for September will be out.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans are both to speak, at separate events.

Tuesday, September 29



The U.K. Mortgage Approvals for August which is scheduled for release early in the morning, is expected to have increased.

The U.K. is also to report on net private lending.

In the euro zone, Germany and Spain are to release preliminary data on consumer price inflation.

Canada is to release data on raw material price inflation.

The U.S. Case-Shiller Home Price Indicators for July and the final consumer confidence for September will be published.

In the U.K., the Gfk consumer confidence also for September will be released.

Later Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is due to speak at an event in London.

Wednesday, September 30



Japan is to produce data on retail sales.

New Zealand is to report on business confidence, while Australia is to publish figures on building approvals.

The U.S. is to release revised data on second quarter growth.

The eurozone is to release what will be closely watched data on inflation and a report on the unemployment rate.

German unemployment rate will be closely eyed from the traders.



The British final economic expansion for the second quarter will be out.

Canada is to release its monthly report on economic growth.

The U.S. is to release the monthly ADP nonfarm payrolls report, as well as data on manufacturing activity in the Chicago region.

Later in the day, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is to speak at an event in St. Louis.

Thursday, October 1



September’s Manufacturing PMIs for U.S., Eurozone as a whole, Germany, UK, France and Italy will be out.

Japan is to publish the latest reading of its Tanken index.

Markets in China are to remain closed for a national holiday.

China is to release reports on manufacturing and service sector activity from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, as well as the Caixin services index and the revised reading of the Caixin manufacturing index.

The European Central Bank will publish its monetary policy meeting accounts.

Switzerland is to report on retail sales.

In the U.S., both the Markit and the ISM Manufacturing PMIs will be released. August’s Construction Spending will also be out.



Overnight, traders will keep a tab for Japanese unemployment rate and Overall Household spending for August.

Friday, October 2



Markets in China are to remain closed for a national holiday.

Australia is to release data on retail sales.

The U.K. PMI Construction for September will be out.



In the euro area, the producer price index for August will be released.

The U.S. is to terminate the week with the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, and data on factory orders. Fed’s October rate hike is heavily related with the employment report, thus this data will be closely monitored.



The headline NFP number is forecast to indicate that U.S. economy added more than 200K jobs in September, specifically 203k vs 173k before. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at the record low of 5.1% while the wage growth is expected to have slowed down.