Price Patterns

The Bat Pattern The Bat pattern is a precise harmonic pattern discovered by Scott Carney in 2001. The pattern incorporates the 0.886XA retracement, as the defining element in the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). The B point retracement must be less than a 0.618, preferably a 0.50 or 0.382 of the XA leg. The Bat utilizes a minimum 1.618BC projection. In addition, the AB=CD pattern within the Bat is extended and usually requires a 1.27AB=CD calculation. It is an incredibly accurate pattern and requires a smaller stop loss than most patterns.