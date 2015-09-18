Weekly digest Sept 14-18: December hike is a next bet?
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Sept 14-18: December hike is a next bet?

18 September 2015, 13:42
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: December or next year? And will global economic woes fade before the Fed decides to hike?

What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events

Currency market news

Commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#Fed, Bank of England, weekly digest, FOMC