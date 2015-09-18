Weekly digest Sept 14-18: December hike is a next bet?

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: December or next year? And will global economic woes fade before the Fed decides to hike?
- Bloomberg: Yellen May Emulate Taper Template and Raise Rates in December
- CNBC: Fed holds off, markets now bet on hike in '16
- Telegraph: Markets push US rate rise bets into 2016 as China woes keep Fed on hold: as it happened
- Bloomberg: It’s a New World: How China Growth Concerns Kept the Fed on Hold
- Financial Times: Comment. The Fed decision: FT readers react
- CNNMoney: Wall Street struggles to decode Fed decision
- Investing.com: Rationalizing A Rate Hike With Models
- Forbes: Will Interest Rates Go Up, Or Will QE Go On Forever?
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- Bloomberg: Yellen Caution Sends Signal to Carney That BOE Should Stay Wary
- MarketWatch: BOE's chief economist says may need rate cut
- Reuters: Developed, emerging markets diverge as Fed keeps rates steady
- CNBC: Warning: EM bounce will be short-lived
- MarketWatch: How an emerging-markets mess could hurt you
- CNNMoney: Xi goes to Washington: 4 problems for the U.S. and China
- CNBC: Greece heads to the polls (again): Why it matters
- Bloomberg: Greece Fights Next Crisis and This Time It's Not About the Euro
- MarketWatch: Should investors worry about Greek election?
- MQL5 Blogs: What a new prime minister will mean for Australia's economy - Analysts
- New York Times: Germany Works to Get Migrants Jobs
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: EUR/USD Forecast by Bank of New Zealand: 1.0807 level will be broken by December this year
- MQL5 Blogs: AUDJPY Price Action Analysis - bear market rally to be started
- MQL5 Blogs: NZDUSD Price Action Analysis - descending triangle pattern to be crossed for breakdown
- MQL5 Blogs: NZD/USD Forecast by Bank of New Zealand: moved to 0.600 psy level by March 2016
- Pound Sterling Live: British Pound Outlook Brighter as Wages and Carney Point to Immintent Rate Rise
- Exchange Rates: Pound To Dollar Forecast: BofA Merrill Lynch Predicts December Fed Rate Hike
- Bloomberg: The Euro Is Weaker Than You Thought, and the Reason is China
- MQL5 Blogs: Swiss National Bank: Despite slight depreciation, franc 'significantly overvalued'
- Bloomberg: Bitcoin Is Officially a Commodity, According to U.S. Regulator
Commodity market news
- Kitco News: Gold Rises After Fed Leaves Rates Steady; Gains Limited Since Future Hike Still Possible
- Bloomberg: Gold Gets Saved (This Time) by the Fed as Rate Rise Is Deferred
- MQL5 Blogs: CPM Group: Gold excellent investment at current prices on a long-term basis
- MQL5 Blogs: No physical gold crisis despite rumors - Barclays & CPM Group
- Bloomberg: Gold Shortage Theory Derided as Comex Seen Well Supplied
- Bloomberg: An Oklahoma of Oil at Risk as Debt Shackles U.S. Shale Drillers
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC slashes 2016 forecast for rivals
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs allowing "the possibility" of $20 oil
- Bloomberg: China Is Hoarding the World's Oil
- Bloomberg: Commodities Top Returns Even in Worst Meltdown of a Generation
Stock market news
- MarketWatch: Losses for stock futures build in Fed’s aftermath
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: Clarity on Fed decision won't curb stock market volatility
- MarketWatch: History shows stock-market recovery won’t be far off, so hold tight
- MarketWatch: Why 10% average yearly stock gains aren’t likely
to return soon
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical analyst: It's not a bear market yet, though it's too early for aggressive buying
- MQL5 Blogs: Nobel Laureate: U.S. stocks look like a bubble. Worry less about Fed, more about valuation
- Forbes: Five Billionaire-Owned Energy Stocks To Buy Now
- ETF Daily News: 9 Market Scenarios As Goldman Warns Stocks Are “Vulnerable”
- Guardian: Worldpay float would be largest IPO since 2011
- MarketWatch: Penumbra prices IPO above range
Company news
- MQL5 Blogs: Porsche's new fast charging electric car is a fresh challenge for Tesla
- MarketWatch: Tesla cars can’t be beat, but rivals keep trying
- New York Times: Apple and Google Create a Buzz at Frankfurt Motor Show
- Bloomberg: Porsche, Bentley Break With Taboos in Battle Over Slowing Growth
- Bloomberg: Apple Wins Ruling to Force Samsung to Change Phones, Tablets
- Forbes: Amazon Embarrasses Apple With New 4K Fire TV Box
- Kitco News: Citi: Many Gold-Mining Companies Losing Money Despite Cutting Costs
- MQL5 Blogs: Business poll: British firms deeply divided over EU referendum
- Deutsche Welle: Deutsche Bank to trim business in Russia
- Deutsche Welle: Silicon Valley vs Stuttgart: Round 1, driverless cars
- Forbes: The Anti-Uber Alliance: Uber's Chinese Rival Didi Kuaidi Teams Up With Lyft
Self-development for traders
- Bloomberg: Zurich, Geneva, New York Are Most Expensive Cities, UBS Says
- Bloomberg: The Most Thrilling Cars From the Frankfurt Motor Show, in Pictures
- Forbes: The 25 Most And Least Educated Cities In America
- Deutsche Welle: Renewables shift wallops traditional power plants
- CNNMoney: GOP candidates ignore the middle class -- just ask Bernie