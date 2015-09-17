Business poll: British firms deeply divided over EU referendum

A survey of more than 6,000 members of the Federation of Small Business (FSB) indicated that 47% would vote to stay if the referendum was held today, with 41% against and 11% undecided. Just over 1% said they would not vote or preferred not to say, The Guardian reports.



As expected, opinions varied greatly by nation, with Scotland showing the most support where 60% of companies favored and 26% opposed leaving the EU.



By contrast, English firms remained deeply divided on the issue with 45% wishing to remain and 43% wanting out.

The poll also underscored a worrying lack of clarity, with one in three members saying they did not feel informed about the EU from a business point of view.

Votes by nations



• Scotland 59.9% for; 25.7% against; 11.9% undecided

• Northern Ireland 54.2% for; 31.3% against; 13.5% undecided

• Wales 49.4% for; 38.6% against; 11.6% undecided

• England 45.1% for; 43.1% against; 10.5% undecided

Where businesses were in favor of staying



• Scotland 59.9%

• London 55.4%

• Northern Ireland 54.2%

• North east 51.3%

Regions where businesses are most opposed



• East Midlands 48.7%

• Yorkshire and the Humber 47.8%

• West Midlands 47.0%

• East 42.6%