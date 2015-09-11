Scalping News: Ultra High-Speed and Algorithmic Trading Strategy Based on Big Data Analysis

Quantum Financial, Inc. announced Best-In-Class Trading System with Ultra High-Speed and Algorithmic Trading Strategy Based on Big Data Analysis . Transactions of stocks or derivatives have been currently implemented by computers instead of humans. Beyond traditional scalping trading per second or minute, profits have been earned by High Frequency Trading (HFT) to transact thousands of stocks or derivatives per second. This HFT allowed New York-based Virtu Financial to make a profit on 1,237 out of the last 1,238 days, losing money only one day.

"Quantum Financial’s trading system boasts of its ultra high-speed characterized by three (3) microseconds which have competitiveness over any other Wall Street’s system. In addition to its unrivaled speed, all the phases of Quantum Financial’s algorithmic trading have been developed on a basis of extremely massive statistical learning. An artificial intelligence algorithm has been also embedded in our system by using highly advanced type of latest machine learning. Based on a sound theoretical system equipped with eminent research and technical reports related to market micro-structure, Quantum Financial’s algorithm has been developed with a technology to analyze massive big data over terabytes. To minimize the investment loss we encounter, our algorithmic trading strategy has its own loss limit and our system has a strong risk management process which contributes to minimizing order risk even in all the trading system shutdown caused by accidental conditions. Besides, our daily account calculation system helps to minimize the risk after the market closes," says SANGJIN HAN, CEO of Quantum Financial, Inc.