EURUSD Price Action Analysis - 38.2% Fibo level crossing for the main target

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA (200-SMA)
and below 100 period SMA (100-SMA) for the primary bearish with secondary ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1712 and Fibo suppoer level at 1.0807:
- The price is ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1712 and Fibo suppoer level at 1.0807;
- The price is breaking 1.1466 resistance level for Fibo resistance level at 1.1712 as the next target;
- If weekly price will break 1.0807 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels;
- 'Reversal' level for the pair to start to be reversed to the bullish is 1.2202/1.2569;
- "The 1.1685 area remains immediate resistance ahead of some key Fibonacci attractions around 1.1800."
- "A daily close under 1.1375 would turn us negative on EUR/USD, but traction under 1.1325 is really needed to confirm a downside resumption."
Trend:
- W1 - ranging bearish