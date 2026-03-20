What Happens When You Stop Predicting the Market and Start Following the Money?

For years I tried to predict where crypto was going. RSI divergences, MACD crossovers, support and resistance — the usual toolkit. Sometimes it worked. Mostly it didn't. The market kept doing what it wanted regardless of my analysis.

Then I asked a different question: what if I stopped trying to predict — and started watching what the most profitable traders are actually doing, in real time?

That question turned into a system. And three weeks ago, I put $200 behind it.

The signal — week 3

Growth: 55.92% Profit: $111.83 Balance: $311.83 Max Drawdown: 14.4% Win Rate: 60.3% Trades per week: 27 Average holding time: 11 hours

No open positions right now. Balance equals equity — nothing is hiding.





What the curve actually looks like

The account hit 70% growth mid-week before pulling back to 56%. If you look at any signal that only goes up with no red days — be careful. That usually means hidden risk. Here, every loss is visible, every stop-loss is defined, and the account is still up 56% in three weeks. Drawdowns are part of trading. What matters is that the system manages them — and keeps moving forward.

How it trades

Quantum Crypto PRO doesn't rely on standard technical indicators like RSI or MACD. The EA connects to live data from decentralized exchanges — tracking what profitable market participants are doing across BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in real time. It also uses our proprietary Quantum Levels system for price target analysis. When the data says buy, it buys. When it says sell, it sells. When it says stay out — it stays out.

Every trade has a defined stop-loss. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

For manual traders

The same price level logic used inside the EA is also available as a standalone indicator — Quantum Levels PRO. Non-repainting, works on any instrument and timeframe. If you prefer trading manually or want to see the levels the system works with — check it out on MQL5 Market.

What's next

Three weeks is still early. But the logic is holding under real conditions — including the rough days. I'll keep posting these updates weekly, whether the numbers are pretty or not.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363676

Bought the EA? Send me a PM — free premium access included.

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.