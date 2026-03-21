💰 Made $72 today on Gold – author's indicator, no neural networks, no AI



Took $72 from the market today.

I was trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Sometimes the simplest tools work best. I used my own indicator, Professional Histogram.

Look at the chart logic:

Green bars on the histogram indicate bullish momentum (time to look for buys).

Purple bars indicate bearish momentum (time to look for sells).

The arrows on the price chart align perfectly with the histogram color changes. It removes the noise and shows you the actual direction.

This is a pure author's indicator. No AI, no "black box" algorithms. Just clear, logical code written for MT5.

If you want to test it on your charts, here is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28198



