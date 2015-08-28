EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 23.08 - 30.08: weekly breakout - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.27 13:33
Trade Ideas For EUR/USD (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: "Liquidity is very poor, although yesterday was slightly better than earlier in the week. Play the intraday moves, and expect sellers to come in on every move close to yesterday's break of 1.1466. Buyers will be lined up ahead of 1.1200."
EURUSD M5: 36 pips price movement by USD - GDP news event:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.28 08:46
EUR/USD: Is A Break Of 1.12 On The Cards Today? (based on efxnews article)
UOB Group made a technical analysis for today:
EUR/USD - Neutral: "Pull-back has room to extend towards the next support at 1.1105. While we expected a pull-back, the pace has been more rapid than anticipated. The current EUR weakness appears incomplete and could extend towards the next support 1.1105."