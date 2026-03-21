Pips Harvester EA new set files for gold 1 minute





pips harvester ea use very uniqe strategy depend on focus trend and find the best chance to sell and buy

for example if the trend is up trend then the ea will know its up trend and will not open sell trades and will search for the bottom of the price on the up trend and buy it to give us high chance to win the trade

i explain the idea simply but its more complicated than that and use alot of things to do it i hope you like my idea and my ea thanks

pips harvester ea mt4

pips harvester ea mt5

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