Pips Harvester EA new set files for gold 1 minute
Analytics & Forecasts

Pips Harvester EA new set files for gold 1 minute

21 March 2026, 04:50
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
0
180


pips harvester ea use very uniqe strategy depend on focus trend and find the best chance to sell and buy 

for example if the trend is up trend then the ea will know its up trend and will not open sell trades and will search for the bottom of the price on the up trend and buy  it to give us high chance to win the trade 

i  explain the idea simply but its more complicated  than that and use alot of things to do it  i hope you like my idea and my ea thanks 

pips harvester ea mt4

pips harvester ea  mt5 

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the new set you will find it on comments on the product and on the blog  


Files:
new_set.set  4 kb