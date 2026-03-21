18 Days, +10.04% Profit: Real-Money Evidence of the "Quant + Turtle" Synergy

In the world of quantitative trading, "Backtests are the map, but Live Results are the terrain." Recently, a prospective buyer

asked a crucial question:

"Do you have a live signal or verified proof?"

Today, I am opening the curtains to my personal demo live trading account to show exactly how Quant Expert and Turtle Multi Pro perform together in the current 2026 market.





📊 The Live Performance Snapshot (March 4th - March 22nd)

Initial Balance: $10,000.00

Current Balance: $11,003.60

Net Growth: +10.04% in just 18 days.

Maximum Drawdown: ~3.5% (Extreme safety even during gold volatility).

Best Trade: $266.20

Consecutive Wins: 12

🔬 The Strategy: Why Two EAs are Better Than One

This account isn't just lucky; it’s the result of a deliberate Diversified Quantitative Portfolio. I am running two distinct logics that complement each other perfectly:

1. Quant Expert (The Gold Specialist)

As seen in the "Symbols" report, XAUUSD contributed the lion's share of profits ( $938.80).

Current market conditions have pushed Gold into a high-volatility regime. Quant Expert’s VWAP institutional filtering allowed the account to capture the "meat" of the gold trend while keeping risk strictly capped.

2. Turtle Multi Pro (The Portfolio Stabilizer)

While Gold provided the explosive growth, Turtle Multi Pro managed the background diversification across BTCUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD.

By spreading risk across non-correlated assets, the system ensured that even if Gold had a "fake-out," the total equity drawdown remained under 3.5%. This is the "Safety Net" that professional traders demand.

🔥 Analyzing the "Growth vs. Risk" Curve

Look at the equity curve: it isn't a jagged mountain range; it’s a smooth, upward-sloping line.

The Flat Start: The early part of March was quiet, with the EAs patiently waiting for high-probability setups.

The Acceleration: Once the trends in Gold and JPY aligned, you can see the Equity Control (EC) Module kicking in, safely amplifying the gains as the strategy went "in-sync" with the market.

💬 My Response to the Community

To Femke and everyone else: I understand that trust is earned, not given.

I have officially started the public monitoring process. While MQL5 requires time to display full statistics for new signals, these screenshots of my live $10k account prove that the logic I sell is the same logic I trust with my own capital.

We don't gamble. We calculate.

The results are clear:

✅ Non-Manipulative Logic

✅ Low Drawdown (under 4%)

✅ High Recovery Factor

🔗 Start your professional trading journey today:

Quant Expert (Gold Mastery): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Turtle Multi Pro (The Portfolio Engine): [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168850?source=Site+Profile+Seller]

here is the fully verified Myfxbook Live Signal for the Turtle Multi Pro + Quant Expert synergy:

🔗Click here

Bo Chen

Lead Quantitative Developer