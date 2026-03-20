🔥🔥 27% Profit Within A Week with Golden Ideal Pro – Live Account

Hello traders,

Golden Ideal Pro has just achieved an impressive +27% growth within a single week on a live account, powered by the TX700 strategy and positioning itself as a strong new EA for gold traders. It focuses on short‑term moves, entering only when multiple confirmation signals align within the TX700 framework. The equity curve shows steady compounding through consistent wins, while actively avoiding over‑exposure and large floating losses.

Golden Ideal Pro uses price intraday moves to build steady equity growth while keeping your trades safe. Every trade runs with a clear stop loss and take profit, and the EA does not use martingale or any risky money‑management rules. It focuses on conservative risk control, a compounding‑friendly approach, and real live‑account performance you can check, instead of relying on hypothetical backtests.



👉 Get Your Copy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📈 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364307



